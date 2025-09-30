Young girl shares update as she prepares to ring cancer-free bell in December

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As September marks Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, we want to give an update on Sophia Ferreira, a young girl who's been battling cancer since 2023.

"I'm feeling good and happy," Ferreira told WPTV anchor Ashley Glass during a recent visit to the Pediatric Oncology Support Team (POST) offices in West Palm Beach. POST is a local non-profit with a mission to support families with a child battling cancer.

We first spoke to Ferreira as she was preparing to serve as an ambassador at the POST luncheon and fundraiser last April, where she spoke to the room of supporters about her cancer journey.

Ferreira is back in school and slated to finish cancer treatment on Dec 7th.

"That's the day I'm going to ring the bell and be cancer-free," Ferreira said.

If you're looking to support POST, the non-profit needs shelf-stable items for their food pantry, LEGO sets for children to play with during long hospital stays and food delivery gift cards.

