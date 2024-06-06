YMCA of the Palm Beaches receives $500,000 grant

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Half a million dollars is coming to Palm Beach County, and the group receiving it said it’s an investment in our most treasured resource here—our children.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., announced a $500,000 grant to the YMCA of the Palm Beaches for its new center.

The Y says the new center is being built right now in a new location, from their temporary spot in Lake Worth Beach. The new center will feature a massive Olympic-style skate park, a teaching kitchen, art and STEM labs, college preparation programs, and other resources.

They say this money will have a direct impact on a group that’s usually at risk for falling into the wrong habits—ages 12 to 22.

WPTV U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel discussing the importance of the YMCA grant.

WPTV was at the news conference and spoke with Frankel and the YMCA's CEO.

“It's really aimed at a very tough age group, 12 to 22,” said Frankel. “We get them off the street; we keep them safe; we inspire them with STEM, with art, music.”

“A lot of these folks come from environments [where] they don't have resources,” said Tim Coffield, CEO of the YMCA of the Palm Beaches. “There's no gated communities in a lot of the areas we serve, there are no country clubs. There's no ways for families to do things together. And the nice thing about the Y is we provide programs and services for all ages.”

A big part of this new spot is also its location.

The new center will be located at Lake Lytal Park, just off Southern Boulevard, across from Palm Beach International Airport.

The YMCA said this move will help the organization serve four times the number of members as its current location, keeping in mind how quickly the county’s population is growing. They said it’s more centrally located.

It’s expected to be complete by late 2025.