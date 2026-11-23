WELLINGTON, Fla. — More than 150 people turned out for the 14th Annual Black Chamber of Commerce Ascension Awards. The Awards recognize small minority owned businesses and business owners that continue to help sustain Palm Beach County.

WPTV Morning Anchor Hollani Davis was the emcee of the annual brunch, this year held at the Wellington National Golf Club.

Nearly 30 professionals and businesses in restaurant/dining, marketing, human resources, consulting services, mentoring, public relations, legal and more were honored.

The 2026 Ascension Award winners are:

Nonprofit/Public Sector Organization of the Year - NAACP West Palm Beach Chapter

Emerging Black Business of the Year - Kitty Lundan (Pop Star Productions)

Distinguished Black Business of the Year - Dr. J. Sheree (Evolve Total Health)

Young Professional of the Year - Ray Nelson

Dicky Sykes Social Justice Advocate Award - Telsula Morgan (Partner, Lewis Longman Walker PA)

The President's Award - John Carpenter (FAU Associate Director of Executive Education).

This year's awards also paid tribute to Leontyne Brown. The Palm Beach County natives work included spearheading initiatives like "Pretty Girls Vote". Brown served on the Board of Directors of the Black Chamber for nearly 15 years. She is the longest-serving Board Secretary and was posthumously recognized as Secretary Emeritus through a special resolution by the Board. Brown passed away this past Spring.

