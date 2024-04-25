World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A World War II veteran celebrated a big day in Palm Beach County on Wednesday.

Frank Blain turned 100 years old!

Mom-and-pop restaurant Pete's Place hosted Blain and his family, who flew in from all across the country.

The owners of the restaurant said this is a tradition they've held for years and say he still eats at their almost every day.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue joined the festivities, recognizing Blain with a plaque for his service.

For more than a decade he served Palm Beach County Fire Rescue as a mechanic.

WPTV asked Blain how it felt waking up Wednesday morning as a centenarian. He said he didn't feel any different than on Tuesday but was happy to be celebrating with everyone.

"I can't describe how great it makes me feel," Blain said.

"It's hard to believe we've been anticipating this for several months," Bernice Broughton, Frank's daughter, said. "We started counting the days and now it’s here and we are just thrilled to pieces."