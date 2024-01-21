Woman inspired by mom's cancer battle hoping to run Boston Marathon in her honor

RIVIERA BEACH — How far will you go for your mom? For a Palm Beach County woman the answer is all the way to the Boston marathon. The race is scheduled for April 15.

Kate Bell, a Riviera Beach resident, announced she will be running in honor of her mother Isabelle, who has been living with lung cancer since 2019.

Isabelle Bell said her daughter came up with the idea on here own but fundraising is the final hurdle for Kate to run on the Dana Farber Cancer Institute Team.

She has less than 90 days to gather donations going directly to her race and cancer research.

Bell’s mom said she is honored to have her daughter running in her name.

“You don’t realize how important that research is until the cancer hits your family," Isabelle Bell said. "I will be her biggest cheerleader that day, she has been my cheerleader through all this and now I will be cheerleading her that day when she goes.”

She’s about a third of the way to her fundraising goal of $10,000. The deadline is March 31.

For more info on how you can help you can head her fundraising page

