Woman arrested months after crash that killed 73-year-old South Palm Beach woman

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 73-year-old woman in South Palm Beach was arrested, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies arrested Amneris Ramos on Tuesday, five months after the fatal crash.

Investigators said on Nov. 13, 2023, Hatixhe Laiqi was walking across the 3500 block of South Ocean Boulevard just after 6 p.m. when she was hit by a black 2016 GMC Terrain driven by Ramos.

Despite hitting the woman, PBSO said Ramos continued to drive north on South Ocean Boulevard, leaving Laiqi dead at the scene.

Those who knew the victim told WPTV she lived at The Barclay condominiums just across the street from where the wreck occurred.

"I was watching from just outside the yellow tape," James Donatelli said. "The lady that was struck and killed was a neighbor just next door. I've spoken to her son afterwards, and there's nothing that can be done to bring her back."

Ramos faces numerous charges, including leaving the scene of a crash involving death, tampering with evidence and driving while license suspended.