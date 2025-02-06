William T. Dwyer High School student arrested after Palm Beach Gardens family's car intentionally set on fire

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old student who attends William T. Dwyer High School was arrested after, police say, he intentionally set a student athlete's car on fire.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours on Jan. 26 in the driveway of a home in Palm Beach Gardens.

WATCH: Moments caught on camera of when a car suddenly burst into flames in a Palm Beach Gardens neighborhood

Ring camera footage of PBG car fire

Palm Beach Gardens police said they were able to identify and locate Drake Hansen after a reviewing numerous surveillance videos taken from the area near where the incident happened, according to a probable cause affidavit.

On Wednesday, police said they questioned Hansen while he was at Dwyer High School and asked him where he was the night of Jan. 25. He told police that he was at his girlfriend's home and that he went home at 11 p.m. and went to sleep.

When police told Hansen his car war was seen on license plate reading cameras, he told police it must have been his friend who was driving the car.

Palm Beach Gardens 'INSANITY': Family's car intentionally set on fire Zitlali Solache

Police said they then made contact with Hansen's friend, who is also a student at Dwyer High School and frequently borrows Hansen's car, and asked him what he was doing the night of Jan. 25. The friend said he went to Wendy's and stopped at a 7-Eleven to hang out in the parking lot with a friend.

According to the affidavit, the friend's story changed during questioning and Hansen later admitted to lying and that he had been in the car with his friend the night of Jan. 25.

The friend later confessed to police that him, Hansen and two other friends were in the car when Hansen and one of the friends got out of the car near the 7-Eleven plaza dressed in hooded sweatshirts, according to the affidavit.

WATCH: Hansen's parents speak to judge about their son

Drake Hansen's parents speak during son's court appearance

When police asked the friend if he knew what they were going to do, he replied, "They went to go mess with this one kid's car." When asked why Hansen wanted to mess with the victim's car, the friend said Hansen said he disrespected him, the affidavit said.

Police arrested Hansen and took him to Palm Beach County Jail.

He faces a second-degree arson charge, which is a felony.

During Hansen's court appearance on Thursday morning, Hansen's parents were present and told the judge the following about their son:

"He's an exemplary student, he's had a clean record and these allegations are a shock to us and we request for hopefully a supervised release."