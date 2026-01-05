What's next for Venezuelans in the US under Temporary Protected Status?

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans living in the United States under Temporary Protected Status are facing uncertainty after the program was eliminated, leaving many wondering about their future in the country following Nicolas Maduro's capture.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed with WPTV that TPS for Venezuelans is over, and applicants must now apply as refugees before entering the U.S. — a significantly more challenging process according to immigration experts.

At El Empanadazo, a Venezuelan restaurant in West Palm Beach, customer Carolina Martinez expressed mixed emotions about recent developments.

Martinez, who escaped Venezuela last year on humanitarian parole, said she felt hopeful about Maduro's capture but worried about what comes next.

"You don't know the emotion I felt when I saw my flag here, because since I came to the United States I hadn't seen it," Martinez said. "I came here in search of better opportunities. In my country the people are dying of hunger, the hospital, the children are dying, everything is chaos."

Martinez said her two sisters remain in Venezuela and are happy but fearful due to the ongoing instability.

Florida Senator Rick Scott acknowledged the complex situation during a press conference in Doral, noting that Venezuela's recovery will take time.

"There's not a direct path to get to democracy. I was in Venezuela before Chavez, it's a beautiful country with wonderful people, we want to get back to that," Scott said. "So we're going to follow the law whatever the law is with regard to TPS, whatever the law is with regard to asylum of all countries it's all going to be followed."

WPTV reached out to DHS, a spokesperson released this statement:

"Applicants are only eligible for refugee status prior to entering the country. President Trump is bringing stability to Venezuela and bringing to justice an illegitimate Narco Terrorist dictator who stole from his own people. Secretary Noem ended Temporary Protected Status for more than 500,000 Venezuelans and now they can go home to a country that they love."

Immigration attorney Richard Hujber said his Venezuelan clients have been calling with questions about their options. He described the refugee application process as extremely difficult.

"From outside to the United States I think it's almost impossible," Hujber said. "I think they're dismissed outright, they're not really taken seriously. There are ways to try to seek it but unless you're someone that's connected with influence and able to get through a lot of layers of bureaucracy, you're just not really going to get much of a chance."

Hujber noted that the refugee process is much more challenging compared to TPS, which he said could be applied for online while in the U.S.

For Venezuelans who were here on TPS, Hujber recommended applying for asylum with the help of a qualified attorney.

"Apply for asylum but see a good attorney who can explain if you've been here for more than a year, what is your exception to that one year rule, why is it that you today fear persecution," Hujber said. "Whether it's based on past persecution, future persecution what is your well-founded fear of persecution cause that's what the law is all about."

DHS has not yet responded to questions about how much time Venezuelans will have to leave the United States or whether they face deportation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.