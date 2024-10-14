What's being done to clean yellow foam, debris washing up on beaches?

Yellow blocks of what appear to be construction foam and other debris have been washing up on our beaches.

It's been an issue WPTV has been tracking since we first got reports from viewers on Friday.

"It's one of the most overwhelming trash takeovers I've seen," said Mary Glazier. "I've never seen the trash build up and the construction material that we've picked up take over like this."

Glazier is the founder of Gurferlady, a female-led surf school, who advocates for ocean conservation in Palm Beach, Jupiter and Lake Worth Beach.

She's one of many who spent the weekend cleaning bags of trash from the beach.

"Foam in general does not disintegrate for hundreds of years so this is going to continue to break up," said Glazier.

She believes the trash is from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton in the Gulf Coast that has been pulled in through the Gulf Stream and into our beaches.

"[It's going to] be in our water and in our air, even, which is insane. So our marine life is going to continue to consume it and even we are when we go enjoy the ocean," said Glazier.

WPTV arrived on the north end of Palm Beach island where piles of the yellow foam could still be seen, along with wrappers, bottles and other trash.

Nearly 100 bags of trash were picked up, according to Friends of Palm Beach, a local 501(c)3 that helped with clean up over the weekend.

WPTV reached out to Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation, who said they're responsible for a set list of beaches.

County staff was off for the holiday but released a statement to WPTV's Joel Lopez, saying:

Our crews have been out cleaning debris continuously since the storms in our parks and on beaches but are grateful for all of the public support we have received with the debris that continues to wash onshore. We have some amazing partner organizations that have been helping us over the weekend as well as the public has shown up to help.

They said they have been working with the Beach Bucket Foundation, Loggerhead Marinelife Center, Friends of Jupiter Beach, Sea Turtle Adventures and others to help.

They said there have been multiple clean-ups but will continue to monitor the situation as more debris washes up.

They encourage people to help with the efforts at any time by using one of the Beach Bucket Foundation stations and signing up for a group volunteer cleanup.