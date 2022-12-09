What to do if your child witnesses a traumatic event

JUPITER, Palm Beach County — In wake of the medical incident involving a student at Jupiter High School on Thursday, parents may be wondering how to talk to children if they witness or hear about traumatic events.

NewsChannel 5 sat down with a licensed psychologist to get helpful tips on how to approach that conversation.

Dr. Rachel Needle, a licensed psychologist with Whole Health Psychological Center, said the most important thing is addressing the conversation head on, and having a plan in doing so.

"You don’t ignore it, you don’t pretend nothing happened, or wait till they bring it up," Needle said. "So decide what you’re going to say, decide how you’re going to say it, and make time that’s uninterrupted and free from distractions."

Needle also suggested asking your child what they know, and listen to what they have to say.

She also said to give your child any facts you do have, and be honest about what you don't know.

Needle said to express your feelings before asking your child to express theirs.

Finally, she said it's important to support and reassure your child.

Needle added your child may close up and not want to talk. She said if that happens, express your own feelings to them, and encourage them to express theirs in return.

If you feel your child is struggling, Needle suggested seeking out a licensed mental health professional, or call 2-1-1 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

