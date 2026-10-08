West Palm Beach woman turns husband’s Huntington’s diagnosis into awareness mission

A West Palm Beach woman is turning her husband’s Huntington’s disease diagnosis into a mission to raise awareness and support families affected by the progressive neurological disease.

Madison Donovan says her husband, Brian, was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease at age 21, just four years ago. Now, she is helping organize the Hope for HD Walk this weekend outside the Spanish River Library in Boca Raton.

The walk is scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. and aims to raise both awareness and money for people and families affected by Huntington’s disease.

What is Huntington’s disease?

According to Donovan, Huntington’s disease is a hereditary and progressive neurological disease that can affect movement and behavior.

For Donovan, the diagnosis has become a reason to help others better understand a disease she says affects everyday families.

“I want to spread awareness. It’s not just a disease that goes into the rare disease book. It’s something that is affecting everyday people,” Donovan said.

Hope for HD Walk aims to raise $10,000

Donovan is helping organize the Hope for HD Walk as part of an effort to bring more attention to Huntington’s disease and raise funds for those affected by it.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, Donovan said.

The fundraising goal is $10,000. Donovan says organizers are already halfway to that goal.

The event will take place Saturday at 9 a.m. outside the Spanish River Library in Boca Raton.