‘We want peace’: Supporters rally near Mar-a-Lago as Zelensky meets with Trump

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As discussions on the war in Ukraine took place at Mar-a-Lago, just yards away, crowds lined the Southern Boulevard Bridge, calling for peace in Ukraine.

Supporters lifted their voices, waving flags and holding signs Sunday at noon, as they gathered to greet President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump.

“Ukrainians want peace more than anyone and we are here to show our support,” said Yuliia Dryhybka, communications representative with the Ukrainian Association of Florida.

The rally, organized by the Ukrainian Association of Florida, brought people in solidarity to honor lives lost and to push for a future without war.

“We need to give hope to people that this invasion is not going to happen again,” said Dmytro Bozhko, president of Ukranian Association of Florida. “Because for Russia, is not the first time attacking Ukraine in this century.”

Many at the rally said their families back home continue to face daily struggles.

“They are pretty much living in blackout without running water, or electricity, or heat during the winter,” said Dryhybka. “Knowing my family is struggling in Ukraine, I want peace negotiations to be successful.”

Crowds also called for continued U.S. support, security guarantees for Ukraine and the release of thousands of Ukrainian children they say were abducted during the war.

"We're not here to trash this administration, we're here to implore them for help,” said supporter Mark Offerman.

“They're uniquely poised to be able to do something. We should be arming, if not putting boots on the ground, our allies."

Supporters said they hope the meeting will establish a lasting peace.

“The war has to end and the whole world is going to have to help Ukraine, our friends, rebuild,” said Offerman.