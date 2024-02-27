Water utility assistance program extended through Feb. 28 in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — There is help for Palm Beach County residents struggling to pay their water bills.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) provides funds to assist residents with their water utility bills.

The Palm Beach County Community Services Department announced Friday that the program has been extended through Feb. 28.

Residents are encouraged to submit their applications for assistance as soon as possible.

Eligibility for LIHWAP is based on income guidelines and verification documents.

The following are items to have before applying online or in person:



Most recent water utility bill and/or final utility termination notice

Proof of income (30 days)

Government-issued ID; social security card

SNAP or Medicaid letter

Housing/Section 8 Worksheet

Residents can apply through the online assistance portal or at a self-serve kiosk location.

Below is a list of kiosk locations where residents can apply for the program:



North County Senior Center, 5217 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens

Mid County Senior Center, 3680 Lake Worth Rd. Lake Worth

810 Datura Street, West Palm Beach

1699 Wingfield Street, Lake Worth

1440 MLK Blvd., Riviera Beach

38754 State Road 80, Belle Glade

Summit Library, 3650 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach

345 S. Congress Ave., Delray Beach

Residents can call 833-273-9455 for more information on program eligibility and required documentation.