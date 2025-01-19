Victim involved in Palm Beach County workplace shooting dies from gunshot wound

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV reported Jan. 17 of a workplace shooting near Royal Palm Beach at the 9000 block of Belvedere Road, where deputies found one man with a gunshot wound and another man with a graze wound.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said one victim was taken to the hospital by Trauma Hawk helicopter while the other was taken by ambulance.

Today, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said the gunshot wound victim has died from his injuries. The victim's name has not been released.

PBSO has identified the shooter as Kolby Edwards, 21, who is facing a charge of first-degree murder and a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.