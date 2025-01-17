2 victims taken to hospital after workplace shooting near Royal Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were taken to the hospital Friday after a workplace shooting near Royal Palm Beach, deputies said.

The incident occurred shortly before noon in the 9000 block of Belvedere Road.

The sheriff's office did not specify what business the shooting took place at. However, a WPTV news crew spotted crime scene tape and multiple deputies outside Coastal Metal.

When deputies arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound and another man with a graze wound. The suspected shooter remained at the scene and has been detained, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are at the scene investigating.

WPTV Palm Beach County deputies responded to a workplace shooting on Jan. 17, 2025.

The conditions of the victims have not been released.

Investigators said there is no immediate threat to the public.

No other details were immediately available

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.