Unpaid traffic tickets, overdue courts fines waived this week only in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — In Palm Beach County, more than 430,000 cases were sent to collections in the last 12 months after they weren't paid on time. Late fees add up when tickets go unpaid, but the Palm Beach County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller wants to help.

For this week only, the county is waiving all collection agency fees to help drivers with unpaid traffic tickets and overdue court fines get back on the road. They call the program Operation Green Light.

According to the spokesperson for the county clerk's office, residents can save up to 40% on overdue tickets with "Operation Green Light."

On the first day of the program, more than 400 people took advantage of the savings. The clerk's office says, assuming the collection rate is an average of 30%, those people saved a total of $29,812.81.

Customers can pay online or pay by phone until Friday.

Payments can be made online at mypalmbeachclerk.com. To pay by phone, customers can call the clerk's office Operation Green Light number at (561) 274-1530 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call the court payment center at (561) 207-7189 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.