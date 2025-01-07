'UNBELIEVABLE AND SCARY': Lithium-ion battery from vape pen sparks house fire in Lake Worth

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Marc Theaman was working in the office at a house they were renting in Lake Worth on Monday at around noon when the patio suddenly caught fire.

Theaman quickly ran downstairs and panicked when he saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the backyard into the dining area.

Zitlali Solache, WPTV The Theaman family is renting the Lake Worth property.

“I keep reliving it," Theaman said. "It’s only been a couple of hours and I can’t get it out of my mind.”

Homeowner Kayla Ogiblee quickly found out about the fire and is grateful a bystander by a golf course quickly stepped in to help out by using water buckets.

Ogilbee was told by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials that a vape pen’s lithium-ion batteries sparked the flames.

“Just a small device could cause this type of damage, which is unbelievable and scary,” stated Ogilbee.

Caleb Holder, WPTV Homeowner Kayla Ogilbee was told by officials, a vape pen’s lithium-ion batteries sparked the flames.

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache reached out to PBCFR who confirmed a lithium battery is being investigated as the cause of the fire.

The Theamans never thought the device would almost lead them to lose their dog, Borris.

“When the firemen came, I kept saying my dog, my dog, my dog," stated Theaman. "Thank God they got the dog.”

Theaman says they are prescribed to use the vape pen for his wife who is undergoing breast cancer treatment.

After Monday, they will be saying goodbye to the device after the life-altering moment.

“Follow the doctor’s instructions and this is what happens," stated Theaman. "That becomes no longer safe and no longer anything we carry.”

The Theamans lost several patio and dining furniture from the explosion.

Both the Theamans and Ogilbee have lots to replace and repair but it is a loss they’ll accept.

“I’m just grateful that everyone made it out okay," stated Ogilbee. "It turned real when you actually see what happened and how bad it could’ve gotten.”

Ogilbee does not have homeowner's insurance so she started a GoFundMe for costly home repairs and to help with the items her renters lost in the fire.