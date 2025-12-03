LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County community members continue to mourn the loss of 39-year-old Pastor Josh Rene, who died in a motorcycle crash last week.

Journey Church Lead Pastor Scott Baugh said Pastor Josh served as the campus pastor at Journey Church in Lake Worth Beach location and left a profound impact on everyone around him.

‘TRULY REMARKABLE’: Community mourns Lake Worth Beach Pastor killed in motorcycle crash

“He was like a brother to me,” said Pastor Scott. “We did life together for 11 years. Not just here at church but at home, travels, everywhere. The thought of him not being here is painful.”

Life suddenly changed last Tuesday when Pastor Josh lost his life in a motorcycle crash. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Pastor Josh was riding his motorcycle northbound on Congress Avenue in Lantana. The driver of the pickup truck failed to see him and veered into his path.

He leaves behind his wife and four young children. “There’s so much hurt, so much pain, but there’s also so much hope because I know that I’m gonna see him again and I know that he’s in heaven and he heard ‘Well done, my good and faithful servant', because he lived a life that was truly remarkable.”

Pastor Scott said Pastor Josh’s journey at Journey Church began as a student pastor before becoming a campus pastor and later an executive pastor. He adds Pastor Josh touched countless lives on and off the platform and he was a brother, friend, and a light to many.

“If you knew Josh, one thing he was, he was a hugger. He hugged everyone. He loved everyone. As much responsibility as he had here, the one thing about him is he always made time for people,” said Pastor Scott. “He truly is one of the most kindest, loving, amazing human beings you’d ever meet in your entire life.”

PBSO has not announced if there are criminal charges against the driver. A funeral service will take place Saturday to honor Pastor Josh.

“Thank you for being you. For inspiring me. For carrying so much of this weight with me. For being a good one, always lifting me up,” said Pastor Scott. “I miss you and I’m proud of you.”