Motorcyclist dead following crash outside Atlantis Plaza in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A crash outside the Atlantis Plaza in Palm Beach County left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday evening.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Rene, 39, was riding his motorcycle northbound on South Congress Avenue just before 7 p.m., approaching the entrance of the Atlantis Plaza. A driver in a GMC was driving southbound on South Congress Avenue and started to make a left to enter the plaza, failing to notice Rene.

The front of Rene's motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of the GMC.

Rene was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the GMC sustained no injuries.