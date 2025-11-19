WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With only five weeks left until Christmas, the Toys for Tots warehouse in West Palm Beach is typically packed with donations.

"Last year, we had 204,111 toys and over $56,000 of funds donated, which made for an unbelievable amount of toy distributions for all the families of Palm Beach County," says Lt. Col William Dammin of the United States Marine Corps and Toys for Tots.

However, the organization says its donations are down, with the need still for 150,000 more toys before Dec. 15 when it will deliver its last batch to over 300 agencies that will distribute to local children.

Toys for Tots sees shortage in donations ahead of the holidays

Items can be donated at the South Florida Fairgrounds from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day. The site can be found through security gates 8 and 10 and by following the Toys for Tots sign.

Toys for Tots will also collect donations if people put together a larger collection drive.

For more information, click here.