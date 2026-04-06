Tourism projects could bring sports arena, digital concert venue to Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — If you’ve been in Palm Beach County, it’s no surprise many cities are going through a lot of changes. But the growth isn’t over.

WATCH BELOW: 'Florida is growing so fast,' Louis Gombkoto tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

Palm Beach County proposes major new tourism projects

The Tourist Development Council is announcing major projects designed to elevate Palm Beach County on the map — including a new sports complex, a concert venue, and possibly a convention center expansion.

Those are some of the big ideas county leaders are discussing to attract even more tourism in the future in an area that saw a record 10.7 million visitors last year.

Visitors Already Love What Palm Beach Offers

“Florida is growing so fast, it’s crazy,” said Louis Gombkoto, who traveled to Palm Beach County from the Bahamas with his partner Debra on their boat.

“It’s a perfect place to come in for the restaurants,” said Debra.

Jason Simone, visiting from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, said, “Entertainment factor, the weather” brought him to Palm Beach County.

He was excited to hear about the Tourism Master Plan being proposed by the county, calling it "A big game changer — I think it’s very exciting ‘cause I’m moving here next year.”

State-of-the-Art Sports Complex

First up on the list of proposed developments is a state-of-the-art multipurpose indoor sports complex. The facility would accommodate volleyball, basketball, futsal, wrestling, gymnastics, pickleball, and cheerleading in a climate-controlled environment for year-round use. It would be designed to work seamlessly with nearby hotels and restaurants.

Convention Center Expansion

The Council also has plans to expand the Palm Beach County Convention Center while incorporating surrounding assets like Howard Park.

The county is already negotiating for a second hotel near the convention center to accommodate anticipated tourism growth.

Bids for Large Scale International Events

Planners are also looking to partner with Miami-Dade and Broward Counties to attract tourists during major international sporting events like FIFA and the Olympics — positioning Palm Beach County as the overflow destination.

The ultimate goal? To target sports tourism and potentially make Palm Beach County the home to its first professional sports league — as the NFL launches its professional flag football league.

Palm Beach County Administrator Joseph Abruzzo explained:

“I don’t believe the board was aware the NFL was soliciting bids for pro flag football. By the way, that’s incredible because it’s also both female and male pro leagues. We are obviously out of market for the major sport leagues; NFL, NBA, MLB. This is our one chance to actually go for a true sport league. It is my full directive that from a staff perspective we compile all information in relevant meetings to make sure we are in line to have a credible bid to bring the NFL pro flag here to Palm Beach County.”

“I think any time you bring professional sporting into an area you’re going to drive a lot of businesses that follow it,” Simone agreed.

Digital Immersive Entertainment Venue

Another proposal aims to create a one-of-a-kind digital art or immersive entertainment venue — something similar to Meow Wolf in Denver, or the Sphere in Las Vegas’ Sphere, where audiences are fully surrounded by screens showing movies or concerts.

“I think it could definitely bring a lot of money into the areas and families,” said Debra.

Promoting Agriculture in the Glades

A high-profile venue and experience center out west would highlight the agriculture and region in the Glades.

“People are coming — why don’t we give them the opportunity to market Palm Beach County for us?” Commissioner Joel Flores said.

Other Ideas on the List

Also under consideration:



A wellness attraction

World-class waterfront events

An iconic global landmark

A sports and entertainment arena

An automobile racetrack

The Tourist Development Council is currently researching cost, impact, and possible locations for each concept, with findings to be presented to county commissioners in June.

“If people are going to come and spend money, let’s keep as much of that right here as we can,” Commissioner Marci Woodward said.