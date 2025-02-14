Overnight fire leaves boats in flames at North Palm Beach Marina

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — At 11:10 pm, North Palm Beach Fire Rescue, Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue, and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue reported to the North Palm Beach Marina for a reported boat fire in the water.

PBSO and the Coast Guard also sent marine resources.

According to PBCFR, 911 callers said they saw thick black smoke and flames from the inside of one boat, and that a nearby boat was also being affected.

When fire rescue arrived, they found three large vessels involved in a fire. The main body of fire was coming from the inside of a 48 foot long catamaran and had also spread to two other large single hull sailboats.

The fire was brought under control by 3 a.m. One person was evaluated for an injury on scene, but they declined transport to the hospital.

The State Fire Marshall has been notified, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

