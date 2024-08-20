This is how many condo buildings have been inspected in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — If you look at the numbers in Palm Beach County, less than half the condominiums that need an inspection by the end of the year, have actually been inspected.

I began looking at the numbers after the forced evacuation of condo owners in Jensen Beach.

The figures from Palm Beach County's Building Department indicate there are 600 condo buildings that are 30 years old or older.

About 210 have passed inspections, about 90 others being reviewed and another 40 have requested extensions beyond the Dec. 31 deadline.

I was looking for how many condo associations have not submitted any inspection reports, that number is 260.

State building officials said the low number of inspections may be due in part to the lack of engineers and architects qualified to do the work.

There are potential fines for missing the deadline, and Palm Beach County building department chief Doug Wise tells me his department is considering sending a reminder to associations that have not submitted their inspections.

I have made records requests from the Treasure Coast counties as well and I’ll have those results after I receive them.