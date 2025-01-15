This former Palm Beach County teacher is now one of the top cornhole players in the country

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — For Rosie Streker, cornhole isn't just a game you play in the backyard with your family— it's a way of life.

Streker was a local elementary school teacher for 18 years, teaching at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary and Grove Park Elementary in Palm Beach County.

"I loved it. I love teaching, and I love the kids," Streker said. "I love it when you're teaching them something, and they finally get it and feel successful."

Streker recalls going to a cornhole tournament one Sunday at J.J. Muggs Stadium Grill in Jupiter. Not only did she win, she was immediately drawn to the game.

It wasn't long before Streker started traveling with her friend, Davis, who she eventually started dating and is now married to.

Davis Streker owns South Florida Cornhole, a local competitive league where Rosie started her competitive career.

"To have Rosie as a partner, I couldn't have been more lucky," Davis Streker said. "I'm talking about one of the top players in the country."

Rosie Streker is now a top five woman's competitor in the nation for corn hole. She is a three-time world champion, three-time national champion, and is on the USA Cornhole National Team.

"We've met people from all across the country playing cornhole," Rosie said. "What's incredible about it is that sometimes I travel on my own, but a lot of times I get to travel with my family."