These toys are popular this holiday season and won't break the bank

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV connected with experts at The Toy Insider to get the scoop on hot holiday toys that won't bust your budget.

“Not all toys have to break the bank, and they can be really fun even if they are under $30.00," The Toy Insider Editor-in-Chief Marissa Silva said.

The Toy Insider team identified several budget-friendly toys for this holiday season.

"These toys are packed with play value, so they are not cheap at all. They are just affordable.”

They include:

Energizer Paw Patrol Kids LED Lantern and Handheld Flashlight Combo Pack by Energizer, MSRP: $14.99

Fry 'N' Fly by Battat, MSRP: $19.54

Squish-a-Longs Series 3 14-Pack, MSRP: $14.99

Disney Lorcana TCG Collection Starter Set by RAVENBURGER, MSRP: $29.99

Silva pointed out to pay attention to the suggested retail price as gathered by The Toy Insider, so you don't overpay for a toy this holiday season.