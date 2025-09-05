PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is tracking an enrollment decline for three local school districts.

The Palm Beach County School District has the largest decline this year, with 6,270 fewer students counted during the state-mandated 11-day head count, which is compared to the previous school year.

The Indian River County School District also saw a drop in enrollment of 225 students over the same time span.

The Okeechobee County School District has 200 fewer students this school year compared to the 2024-2025 school year.

WATCH: WPTV Anchor Mike Trim examined the drop, asking each county how it’s addressing the lower numbers

These 3 local school districts are seeing a decrease in enrollment rates

The Palm Beach County School District told Trim it has implemented a hiring freeze, but no layoffs are expected.

That spokesperson said the reasons for enrollment decline include the rise in the cost of living, demographic shifts and family empowerment scholarships, which can be used to defer the cost of attending private school.

An Indian River County schools spokesperson tells Trim there was a plan in place for shifts in enrollment. A district spokesperson says the district is still hiring for vacant positions.

An Okeechobee County School District spokesperson said the district lowered current employment vacancies and is placing current staff where they’re best needed.

Martin and St. Lucie county school districts both have slight increases in enrollment from last year.