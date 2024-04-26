Therapy dog named 'Iceman' joins Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Watch Now
A cool pup will definitely warm the hearts of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Posted at 9:15 PM, Apr 25, 2024
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A cool pup with a cooler name will definitely warm the hearts of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The agency this week introduced the newest member of their team, a therapy dog named "Iceman."

The sheriff's office posted a picture on social media of the adorable dog with Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

"Iceman" was introduced after a news conference with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody held Wednesday in Palm Beach County.

It's unclear if someone at the agency is a fan of the Eugene O'Neill play "The Iceman Cometh" or possibly the pup's name is an homage to the "Top Gun" movie character Tom "Iceman" Kazansky played by actor Val Kilmer.

