The Lord's Place in need of emergency hurricane supplies to help the needy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Lord's Place is seeking help in fulfilling the agency's needs of emergency hurricane supplies.

The agency is asking community groups or individuals to donate hurricane supplies to fill over 300 kits for all of The Lord's Place clients living on its campuses and in its supportive housing and for those living on the streets.

Hurricane season started on June 1 and the agency wants to help the less fortunate prepare for the season.

Here is a list of supplies needed.

Flashlights - 262



Batteries - 262



Dried Milk - 37



Can Openers - 262



Powdered drink - 262



Antibacterial wipes - 312



Bleach - 132



Battery-operated personal fans - 312



Disposable raincoats - 312



Umbrellas - 132



Battery packs to charge devices - 100



Hygiene packs (toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, washcloth, lotion) - 312



Canned and nonperishable food, especially proteins and cans with pop-tops - Unlimited



Bottled water - Unlimited



Individually packaged protein bars and snacks - Unlimited



"Any donation will be appreciated," The Lord's Place said in a news release.

The items can also be purchased from The Lord's Place Amazon wish list and sent directly to its office.

Anyone interested in doing a supply drive is asked to email info@thelordsplace.org or call 561.494.0125.

