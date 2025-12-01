After 27 years of keeping you safe through hurricanes and severe weather, WPTV Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle is retiring on December 12.

Weagle has been a trusted guide through countless storm seasons and even those beloved snuggle alerts that became a signature part of his weather forecasts.

Thank Steve Weagle in person at December retirement celebrations in Stuart and Lantana

The community now has two opportunities to thank him for his nearly three decades of service with special celebration events.

Monday, December 8:

Philly Down South

825 NE Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996

Wednesday, December 10:

Old Key Lime House

300 E Ocean Ave, Lantana, FL 33462

Both events start at 4:30 p.m. and will give viewers a chance to personally thank Weagle for his years of dedicated service to the South Florida community.