Teen injured in hit-and-run in Palm Beach County recovering at St. Mary's Medical Center

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — It's Monday around 6:30 in the evening.

"He was on his way to the gym, which is across the street. To my knowledge as he was crossing the road when the light was green a truck drove into him and carried on driving, didn't stop," Cristina Melluzzi said.

She said she was unaware her oldest child Luca Melluzzi-Silk, 18, had been injured. Her husband had to break the news to her.

"He said I don't need you to panic but Luca's been in an accident. I said what do you mean he's been in an accident? He said someone has driven into him," she said.



An incident report was filed with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Melluzzi-Silk was crossing 441 on his way to the gym when he was hit by a truck. Allegedly the driver did not stop. He's now in the ICU at St. Mary's Hospital. His mom said his body is double the size from swelling.

"He's got a traumatic brain injury; he's had multiple bleeds on his brain, he's got a fractured skull, so, at the moment we have to wait," she said.

Melluzzi said her community at the Black Diamond subdivision to her kids' schools has been phenomenal. She said folks have brought over food, given moral support to watching her two other kids.



Caroline Kelly is looking for change at the intersection where the hit-and-run happened.



"People are dying, people are getting injured, and these are things that can be prevented if people are just doing what they're supposed to do," Kelly said.

Melluzzi said she's grateful her son is alive. But she wants to thank the people who stopped to help Melluzzi-Silk.



"We have immense gratitude, and we owe them everything for saving Luca and for calling 911 and helping our son and we'd love to know who these people were," she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up. So far, the page has raised over $6,000 in 24 hours. We're told anything in excess of Melluzzi-Silk's medical bills will go directly to St. Mary's Hospital.