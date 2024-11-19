Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church to give away 500 turkeys this weekend

Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in West Palm Beach will be giving away 500 turkeys this weekend, to make sure those in need have something on the table for Thanksgiving.

It's the 4th annual turkey giveaway, and organizer Christopher Clarke said he started the giveaway during the pandemic as a way to help those in need and bring the community together.

Clarke told WPTV last year: "I've experienced it, I was homeless, I was in need, so now that I'm in this position, I'm going to give back."

That continues on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 801 Eighth Street, West Palm Beach. The giveaway takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition to turkeys, the church will also be distributing side items courtesy of Publix.