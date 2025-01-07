'STOP THIS NONSENSE': Who is responsible for cleanup at these intersections?

PLAM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A busy intersection in Palm Beach County littered with trash has neighbors reaching out to WPTV for help.

Linda Lofaro, who lives near Okeechobee Road and Jog Road, says she has been getting the run-around without clear answers about who's responsible for keeping the intersection clean.

“It’s not been one month or two months, it’s been a year or more, that it’s been littered with garbage in various areas," Lofaro said. "We have all this garbage here and it’s devaluing our property."

Lofaro took her concerns to code enforcement, who told her the county is responsible for maintaining those roadways.

“We as a community pay enough taxes that we shouldn’t have to be responsible for picking up someone else’s garbage,” Lofaro said.

WPTV took Lofaro's frustrations to Palm Beach County commissioners and code enforcement officials, who redirected us to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

FDOT said Okeechobee Road is their responsibility when it comes to roadside maintenance. The county, however, is still unclear on who is responsible for the cleanup of Jog Road.

"I think they need to stop this nonsense and stop saying 'I do this, and you do that', everybody has to work together," Lofaro said. "There is no reason for our community to look this way and for the roads to look this way. By cleaning up the garbage, everyone benefits, no one loses here.”

Hours after our phone call, FDOT immediately put in a work order and is already starting the cleanup process along Okeechobee Road.

WPTV is still waiting to hear back from the county on who’s responsible for cleanup along Jog Road.