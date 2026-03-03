South Florida residents with ties to Iran and Israel are responding to the escalating U.S. military conflict in the Middle East, with many saying the situation hits close to home.

Orusha Ashrafi, an Iranian from South Florida, organized a rally in Miami on Saturday after learning about the strikes.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

South Florida residents with ties to Iran and Israel respond to U.S. strikes in the Middle East

"It was mixed emotions," Ashrafi said. "We are happy, on the other hand, and also because heartbreaking, because we lost a lot of life, innocent people," said Ashrafi.

Ashrafi has held multiple protests in Miami and Fort Lauderdale over the years. He praised President Trump's actions, saying Ayatollah Alli Khamenei had oppressed the country for years.

Orusha Ashrafi Ashrafi organized a rally in Miami over the weekend, celebrating Trump's actions.

"There is no jobs, there is nothing. And also, there is no freedom. There is no freedom of speech, there is no freedom at any time," said Ashrafi. "The biggest dictator in history, Ayatollah, has been killed by the United States Army."

Ashrafi said he has several loved ones overseas and has not heard from them in days, due to an internet blackout.

WPTV Zitlali Solache reached out to the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County for their response.

"I'm very concerned as to what's happening and I pray for the safety for our brave soldiers and airfare, and everybody who's protecting America," said Igor Alterman, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County.

Alterman supports the move and adds that security will remain on high alert in synagogues. He says his family in Israel has been in the middle of the conflict for years.

"They're scared. They're worried for their loved ones," said Alterman. "I've heard they hear sirens, all over Israel indiscriminately, every 10-15 minutes,"

Meanwhile, some lawmakers are calling for transparency following the deaths of 6 U.S. service members.

"I expect the president to brief us. He should consult with us. We need to know what his plan is," U.S. Representative Lois Frankel said.

Others are hoping the escalation leads to long-term change. "Yes, 100%. and thank you, Mr. President," Ashrafi said. "The hope is we're gonna pass this regime," Ashrafi said.

Following the conflict, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says it has increased security measures near President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Ashrafi said he will hold a rally on Sunday, March 8th, in Fort Lauderdale, and is planning one in Palm Beach County in the upcoming months.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.