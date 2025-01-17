South Florida Fair Kicks Off: More Parking, Futuristic Fun, and Deals You Can’t Miss

The South Florida Fair is back, launching 17 days of family fun starting today.

It’s been a beloved tradition in the community for more than 100 years. This year’s theme, “Imagine the Future,” puts technology front and center, featuring holograms, artificial intelligence, and interactive exhibits like brainwave-controlled activities. Everything looks like sci-fi movie setups, or mad scientist lab.

Fair organizers are also addressing one of last year’s biggest concerns: parking.

CEO Matt Wallsmith spoke to WPTV reporter Victor Jorges about his efforts to make getting to the fairgrounds a breeze. It’s his first year in the CEO position. He says they’ve added about 1,000 additional parking spots.

“Parking's been my main focus as CEO,” he said. “one of the things I've been able to do is we secured Palm Beach Central High every Saturday and Sunday from open to close so you can park there for free and take a shuttle right to the fair.”

He also said they worked with nearby businesses to make more parking spots available.

On-site parking is $10 for regular and $20 for premium, with the weekend shuttle option available for free.

The fair is packed with activities for all ages. Wallsmith explained the inspiration behind this year’s theme.

“I think it's a theme that appeals to everybody and you look at today's technology driven world, what's the the technology of today and the technology of tomorrow,” he said. “you have interactive exhibits here where you can move things with your brain waves. You can do all these different things with holograms and AI and all these fun activities.”

For families looking to save, check out $2 Tuesdays, where entry is just $2, and all food vendors offer $2 items. Thursdays feature buy-one-get-one-free tickets.

The fair kicks off today with a free ticket to the opening ceremony at 11 a.m.

Just a reminder: minors under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian aged 21 or older with ID on Friday and Saturday nights.