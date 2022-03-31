SleepOut planned to raise awareness of homelessness in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic forced many out of their homes. Now, advocacy groups said the price of housing is forcing out even more people.

The Lord's Place is raising awareness for those neighbors and friends struggling with homelessness through their annual SleepOut event.

Hundreds will gather Friday at the United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches for the first time in nearly three years to show their support for the less fortunate.

Board member and donor Ann Brown said it's an opportunity to sleep in someone else's shoes for a night.

"We'll be sleeping out, the way people do many more than one night, to show some symbolic sympathy to what happens to people," Brown said.

According to Brown, there are more than 3,000 people struggling with homelessness in Palm Beach County in 2022.

Attendees are asked to bring tents and sleeping bags to experience firsthand what many are experiencing every night.

The event is free. However, donations are welcome. The Lord's Place is aiming to raise $325,000 to go towards their advocacy efforts, including their programs, services and new homes.

"So, it will go to all the people that work there, and to a new building that will help us be more efficient and more effective," Brown said.

All ages are welcome, and dinner will be provided.

The event starts at 5 p.m. at 900 Brandywine Road in West Palm Beach.

The schedule is as follows:

5 p.m.: Gates open

5:30 p.m.: Food and activities

6:45 p.m.: Program and candlelight service

8 p.m.: Additional onsite activities

10 p.m.: Lights out

The event will come to a close with a morning reflection on Saturday.