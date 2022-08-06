Shooting suspect pleads guilty in killing of good Samaritan in Tequesta

JUPITER — After three years of waiting, family members of Justin Todd say justice is finally in sight.

The man who police said is responsible for his death, Bryan Bacallao, pleaded guilty in court on Thursday.

"It’s been rough. It’s been rough, so many things remind me of him," his mother, April Drolet-Todd, told WPTV from her home in Jupiter. "Driving through the town, holidays, his birthday."

Todd, 35, was a Jupiter native who was known for his selfless acts and kind spirit. He died trying to help someone.

"He stood up for someone he saw was not being treated properly," said Drolet-Todd.

Todd, was shot and killed in 2019 while trying to defend a woman who was being attacked by her boyfriend.

The shooting happened along Shay Place in Tequesta. Bacallao claimed self-defense but was ultimately arrested and was charged with first degree murder.

While in court, Bacallao entered a guilty/best interest plea to a lesser charge of second-degree murder with a firearm.

"I’m encouraged with this because it’s been a long time for all of us," said Drolet-Todd.

Bacallao now faces a minimum sentence of 25 years behind bars.

"This won’t bring him back but at least this will be justice for him," said Droplet-Todd.

Baccallao's sentencing is scheduled for Thursday by Circuit Court Judge Scott Suskauer.

