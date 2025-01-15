Sheriff's office says there could be more victims of suspect accused of raping 15-year-old

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for the community's help in locating other potential victims of Ricould Grier.

Grier, 37, has been arrested on charges of sexual battery on a 15-year-old girl, and investigators believe there could be more victims.

They say Grier drives a black Audi Q3, and is known to frequent Lake Worth Beach, West Palm Beach, and Riviera Beach.

On Nov. 25, a 15-year-old girl reported to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that she had been sexually assaulted while walking along the 700 block of 14th Ave S in Lake Worth Beach.

The girl told detectives that she had left the motel where her mother and brothers were around 5:30 a.m. and was walking with headphones on when she noticed a car pull up next to her. The driver yelled something at her, but she kept walking.

The man then got out of the vehicle, and nudged her aggressively in the shoulder. He started pushing her by her shoulders and she fell to the ground. She said he then sexually assaulted her next to an abandoned building, then ran to his car naked.

Investigators say monitoring of Grier's vehicle showed he frequented the area of the assault around the same time of day. They say he also frequented areas known for prostitution activity.

They say Grier has a history of lewd behavior; Riviera Beach Police Department discovered him masturbating in a park, and West Palm Beach Police Department found him naked, claiming he had just had sex, though no one else was found in the area.

They ask anyone with information about Grier to contact Detective Guarducci at 561-688-4148 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.