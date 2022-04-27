Watch
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw recovering from medical procedure

Sheriff expected to make complete recovery
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, pictured here during a 2020 interview with WPTV, is recovering from an undisclosed medical procedure.
Posted at 10:51 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 08:25:44-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is recovering from a successful medical procedure.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Bradshaw is resting comfortably in an area hospital.

Doctors said everything went well and he is expected to make a full and speedy recovery.

"He is alert and getting daily briefings," Barbera said. "He expects to be back to work soon."

Barbera didn't say for what Bradshaw had been treated.

The sheriff and his family are thanking the community for their well-wishes.

