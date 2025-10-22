See the Palm Beach Zoo come alive after dark during "Wild Night Out" on Oct. 23

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the official media partner of the Palm Beach Zoo, WPTV has the inside scoop on all the upcoming events you should know about.

This month, don't miss the chance to explore the zoo after the sun goes down at Wild Night Out on Oct. 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It's a good time to see bats in action, as this is the time they're most active while enjoying their dinner. Devin Clarke, supervisor of primates and mammals at the zoo, told WPTV Anchor Ashley Glass that these bats are critical to the local ecosystem.

WATCH: Understanding bat conservation at the Palm Beach Zoo

“It’s very important for our local ecosystems here in Florida, especially South Florida," Clarke said. "We have lots of native bats that call our environment here home, and our zoo is so wild, even wild animals come in to take control of what’s going on around here, including pest control. That’s what bats are really known for is keeping mosquito populations under control."

Clarke and other staff members will be at the event to answer questions surrounding conservation and the zoo's research.

