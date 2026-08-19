WELLINGTON, Fla. — Incumbent Sara Baxter has won the Republican nomination for the Palm Beach County Commission District 6 seat after a contentious primary race against challenger Elizabeth Accomando.

Baxter, the current county mayor, secured the victory by approximately 2,400 votes, according to the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections. She will now face Democratic candidate and former state House member Katherine Waldron in the November general election.

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Sara Baxter wins Republican primary for Palm Beach County Commission District 6 seat

Cheers erupted at Baxter’s watch party in Wellington as the final results came in. Baxter, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, was emotional as she thanked her supporters.

"I mean, just grateful to God, grateful to my residents, grateful to the voters who saw through all the messiness these past few weeks," Baxter said. "I can't say thank you enough... and I need you to get out again and vote in November."

A Hard-Fought Primary

The race was one of the most closely watched local contests, with both candidates campaigning heavily in the final days. At her watch party, challenger Elizabeth Accomando said she was proud of the grassroots campaign she ran.

It's not the result she wanted but — she’s proud of her grassroots campaign, her staff and her supporters, Accomando told WPTV's Michael Hoffman. "I will still continue to be a very strong advocate for the Western communities, because I truly care about my community and all of my neighbors."

Throughout election day, voters told WPTV that key issues driving them to the polls included environmental protection, managing development, the use of Flock cameras, and the potential arrival of AI data centers in the county.

What's Next for District 6

With the primary behind her, Baxter is now focused on the general election for the historically Republican-leaning commission seat. In her victory speech, she addressed the economic pressures facing residents.

““I am incredibly grateful to the voters of District 6 and to every person who opened their door, volunteered, contributed and believed in this campaign,” said Waldron. “I have spent years serving western Palm Beach County, first on the Port Commission and then in the Florida House, and I know how much families here are being squeezed by housing costs, insurance and the everyday cost of living. In November, I will keep fighting for responsible growth, clean water, stronger infrastructure and real accountability. District 6 deserves a commissioner who shows up, asks the hard questions and owns the vote, and I am ready to make that case to every voter in this district.”.”

Voters will decide between Baxter and Waldron in the general election on Nov. 5.

WPTV

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