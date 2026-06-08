Palm Beach County Commissioner Sara Baxter announces run for Congress in newly drawn District 22

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Mayor and District 6 Commissioner Sara Baxter announced on Monday that she will be running for Congress.

She confirmed to WPTV's western Palm Beach County reporter, Michael Hoffman, that in her pursuit for a congressional seat, she will be dropping out of the commission race.

Baxter will aim for Florida's newly drawn District 22 seat, saying: "Washington needs more fighters who are focused on delivering for their district. The creation of the new congressional district blesses me with the opportunity to work with President Trump to stop illegal migrant crime, protect our elections, cut taxes, slash red tape and bloated bureaucracy, protect hard working farmers, our food supply chain, support our great military and veterans, and defend our Second Amendment rights.”

Baxter was elected to the District 6 seat in 2022 representing parts of western Palm Beach County including Royal Palm Beach, Loxahatchee Groves, Acreage, Wellington, Westlake, Belle Glade, South Bay, Pahokee, and West Lake Worth.

A self-proclaimed political outsider, Baxter held no political office before her election to the District 6 seat. She previously ran a small business with her husband, Brian.

Baxter has been endorsed by President Donald Trump in her reelection campaign, calling her "A true MAGA Warrior…” and specifically highlighted Baxter’s work to “Grow the Economy, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Cut Taxes and Regulations, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our Brave Military, Veterans, and Law Enforcement, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Baxter's announcement creates an open race for the District 6 county commission seat, which represents much of western Palm Beach County.

The newly drawn Congressional District 22 is expected to be one of South Florida's closely watched races in the 2026 election cycle. Candidate qualifying has not yet closed, and additional candidates are expected to enter the race.