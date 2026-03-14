Ocean Rescue responds to 2 people caught in rip current at Boynton Beach Inlet

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people got caught in a rip current on the north side of the Boynton Beach Inlet Saturday afternoon, Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue confirmed with WPTV.

Ocean Rescue lifeguards observed two swimmers in distress in the water at around 3:15 p.m. at the 4000 block of S. Ocean Boulevard. One victim made it out of the water on their own and the second needed to be rescued.

Both victims were treated on scene and not taken to the hospital.

Unsettled weather this weekend is causing rough beach and boating conditions— use extra caution when out near the water.

WPTV

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.