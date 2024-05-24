Retired Palm Beach County deputy shot in line of duty inducted into Hall of Fame

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been quite a journey for former Palm Beach County sheriff deputy Mark Bohne.

Bohne was inducted in the Hall of Fame on May 18 in Tallahassee.

He helped create and operate the Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation (LEAF). The foundation gives financial help to families of law enforcement officers that experience tragedies, like loss of life or serious injury.

It all started when Bohne nearly lost his life in the line of duty.

On April 21, 1986, Bohne was responding to a disturbance call outside Celebrations Club in West Palm Beach’s Westgate community.

He tried pulling John Romano over, when shots rang out.

"I never even had the chance to put my blue lights on," Bohne said. "I mean, he just stopped dead in the middle of the road and got out with his gun and just came back shooting right into my window."

Bohne was shot five times.

"They didn’t think I was going to live, because I had so many bullet holes in me," he said.

Two shots from Romano would have likely been fatal if not for Bohne’s bulletproof vest. Romano was eventually arrested, convicted of attempted first-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Bohne credits his recovery from hospital bed to returning to work as a deputy was supported to friends and family.

Months later, he coordinated help for another deputy shot on the job that led to the creation of the LEAF.

Distributing help to families in a tough time is always a special moment for Bohne.

"I’m kind of an emotional guy so it brings tears to my eyes," he said.

His foundation work and 27 years with the sheriff’s office lead to the call to the hall. Bohne was one of five law enforcement members inducted into the 2024 class of the Florida Law Enforcement Hall of Fame.

“I’m very proud and humbled at the same time,” Bohne said.

A lifetime of service now with a lasting legacy for all to see.

If you’d like to learn more about LEAF, including scheduled fundraisers to keep the foundation going, click here.