Residents at Forest Hill Club Condominium face sewage backup as management works to resolve issue

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Residents at Forest Hill Condominium in Palm Beach County say they are dealing with a major sewage backup that has left them without basic necessities.

WATCH BELOW: 'The human waste water is totally in my toilet and bathtub,' Yanisley Fernandez tells WPTV's Samantha Gutierrez

Residents at Forest Hill Club Condominium face sewage backup

Families said they cannot even use their bathrooms. The sewage started backing up into units on Friday, and five days later, residents say nothing has changed.

"It's horrible," Yadian Oquendo said.

Oquendo said his family is showering outside or using the pool bathroom.

"It's really sad, really sad, what we're living through here," Oquendo said.

Yanisley Fernandez told me she is paying for an Airbnb for her family of four.

"The human waste water is totally in my toilet and bathtub. Saturday, the technicians came, walked in, looked and left," Fernandez said. "On Monday, they sent technicians over again. They came in, they looked and nothing was solved, still."

Cruise Property Management said a faulty switch caused the issue and that it was fixed on Tuesday.

However, after I told them sewage is still sitting inside units, the company said technicians will be on site evaluating the issue through the end of the day.

I saw crews working at the property, and I will continue to follow up until the sewage issues are resolved.

WPTV

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