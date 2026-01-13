Renovations to begin at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control Jan. 28

PALM BEACH CO., Fla. — WPTV continues to seek answers about major renovations at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

Morning Anchor Ashley Glass started tracking plans for the major make-over after a WPTV Let's Hear It event in December, when a viewer asked about a timeline and specifics for any changes at the shelter.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the renovations has been set for Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. at the shelter, and the public is invited to attend. The shelter is located at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach.

“We are basically doing a total overhaul," Arielle Weinberger with PBCACC said. "We are keeping the same bones that we currently have, but also adding on a lot of things as well.”

The funds are coming from county surtax funds and bonds, approved by the board of county commissioners at their Jan. 6 meeting.