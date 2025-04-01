Woman, 74, fatally struck by driver in Publix parking lot in Manalapan

MANALAPAN, Fla. — A woman was killed after she was hit by a vehicle while walking in a Publix parking lot Tuesday, deputies said.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report, the incident occurred just before 8 a.m. at a Publix located at 262 S Ocean Blvd. in Manalapan.

The report said a 41-year-old man was driving a 2020 Isuzu NRR truck southbound in the parking lot.

The victim, identified as Janice Stein, 74, of Palm Beach had just exited the driver's seat of her vehicle. She began walking from west to east across the parking lot, and "traveled improperly into the path" of the truck.

The right front of the truck hit the left side of the woman, knocking her to the ground and traveling over her.

The report said the driver slowed and stopped the truck a short distance from where he hit the woman.

Stein was pronounced dead a short time later.

No charges have been filed in the case.