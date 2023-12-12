Woman, 21, faces charges in death of newborn at home west of Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old woman is facing felony charges of aggravated negligent manslaughter of a child and child neglect with great bodily harm at her home west of Boca Raton.

Bianca DeSouza was arrested Friday by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. During her first appearance Saturday, a judge ordered a $25,000 bond. She was released later that day and her next court appearance is set for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 8.

Her address was listed in the 19000 block of Diamond Key. WPTV went to her home but we were told she didn't want to speak.

On Saturday, spokeswoman Teri Barbera told WPTV "sadly this involved the birth of a child at home that did not survive upon arrival to the hospital."

On Monday, Barbera said an investigation ensued.

As of Monday afternoon, the police report has not been released, including the day of the child's birth and sex as well as hospital location.