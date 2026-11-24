BOCA RATON, Fla. — An EF-1 tornado that swept through southern Palm Beach County over the weekend left residents in the Boca Gardens community of west Boca Raton cleaning up downed trees and damaged property, including a car crushed by a massive tree.

Two days after the tornado, cleanup crews were still working through Boca Gardens, where residents described powerful winds, widespread debris and the shock of seeing the damage once the storm had passed.

WATCH: West Boca Raton neighbors clean up EF-1 tornado damage

West Boca Raton neighbors clean up after EF-1 tornado leaves trail of damage

Boca Gardens residents describe tornado's impact

Greg Ciaro and Angela Cairo live yards from where a large tree came down. The couple told WPTV they realized afterward how much worse the damage could have been.

"The wind just came down, really strong," Greg said.

"Total devastation. I mean, we walked out afterward, and you're just in shock," Angela said.

The family said the tree's proximity to their home made clear how narrowly they avoided more serious damage.

"I mean, if you think about it, it's literally right there. We're right here. So any shift this way easily could've been much, much worse," he said.

Tree crushes neighbor's car

Down the road, resident Alvaro Villa Correa is dealing with the loss of his vehicle after a tree came crashing down on it.

"The car is a total loss. It's too badly damaged," Villa Correa told WPTV. "The roof, the hood, the trunk, there's major damage."

Cleanup crews continued cutting and removing downed trees Monday. Crews told WPTV the cleanup is expected to be a lengthy process.

How El Niño can influence South Florida weather

The tornado is one of several tornado events WPTV has reported across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast in recent years.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Skylar Spinler said El Niño can influence local weather patterns because Pacific Ocean temperatures affect the position and strength of the subtropical jet stream.

"During El Niño winters, the subtropical jet stream typically strengthens and shifts further south, so think of this jet stream as a highway for storm systems," Spinler said.

Neighbors thankful after close call

For residents continuing to clean up in Boca Gardens, the destruction is also a reminder of what did not happen.

"We were blessed. 100% we were blessed," Angela told WPTV.

With Thanksgiving approaching, she said her family has an added reason to be grateful.

"And we've got a lot to be thankful for on Thanksgiving because it could've been so much worse," Angela said.

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