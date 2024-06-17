West Boca Raton man threatened mass shooting at synagogue, arrest report says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a west Boca Raton made anti-Semitic threats on social media to carry out a mass shooting at a synagogue.

Paul Morris, 26, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday on a charge of making written threats to commit a mass shooting or threat of terrorism.

According to Morris' arrest report, a Palm Beach County deputy responded to the suspect's home on Vineyard Court after one of Morris' friends called 911 and said Morris had posted threatening messages on Instagram and Discord.

When the deputy arrived, he spoke to another man, Morris' roommate, who also said he was "made aware of threatening posts" by Morris.

That roommate then showed the deputy the posts, all of which were anti-Semitic in nature, the sheriff's office said. In at least one post, Morris threatened to carry out a mass shooting at a synagogue, without naming a particular one.

According to Morris' arrest report, the roommate said "he has known Morris to suffer from mental health issues; however, he was concerned as he has never made any statements to commit violence like this before."

The deputy then spoke to Morris, who admitted to making the threatening posts, the report said.

Morris said he suffers from "Major Depression" and "his intentions in his posts were not to commit an act of violence; however, was to make his friends to leave him alone about his political opinions. Morris admitted he was aware his written messages could have been perceived as a threat to whomever may have read them," the report stated.

In court Saturday, a judge set Morris' bond at $25,000 and ordered him to have no access to the Internet and no electronic devices. As of Monday, Morris is still in the Palm Beach County Jail.

Court records show the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has filed a risk protection order against Morris. However, the specific details of that order are not available yet.