Welfare check leads to discovery of dead body, homicide investigation in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a welfare check on Monday led to the discovery of a dead body. Now a homicide investigation is underway.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the 5600 block of Nespa Way, west of Delray Beach, at 10:20 a.m. for a welfare check.

After deputies got a master key and entered the apartment, they found a woman dead.

The condition of her body led deputies to believe she was the victim of a homicide, the sheriff's office said. An autopsy will determine her cause of death.

Authorities said no additional information about a suspect or motive is known at this time.

Anyone with information that can help detectives should call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.