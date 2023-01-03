Watch Now
Welfare check leads to discovery of dead body, homicide investigation in Palm Beach County

Woman's body found inside apartment in 5600 block of Nespa Way, sheriff's office says
Posted at 8:14 AM, Jan 03, 2023
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a welfare check on Monday led to the discovery of a dead body. Now a homicide investigation is underway.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the 5600 block of Nespa Way, west of Delray Beach, at 10:20 a.m. for a welfare check.

After deputies got a master key and entered the apartment, they found a woman dead.

The condition of her body led deputies to believe she was the victim of a homicide, the sheriff's office said. An autopsy will determine her cause of death.

Authorities said no additional information about a suspect or motive is known at this time.

Anyone with information that can help detectives should call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

